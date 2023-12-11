Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1 billion-$20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.3 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.