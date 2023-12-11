Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

BLTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Analyst Recommendations for Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

