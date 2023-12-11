Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

BLTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

