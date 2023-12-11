Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. The firm has a market cap of $395.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.