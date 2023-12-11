Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 50.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 47.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $952.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $901.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $871.94. The company has a market cap of $393.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $999.87.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 74.67%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

