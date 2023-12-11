Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWD stock opened at $158.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

