Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 530.4% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 36,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 91,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,723 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 132.9% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE UNH opened at $549.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

