Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

