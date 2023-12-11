Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $2.20 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

