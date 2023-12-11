Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 2,294 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 383,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,216,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 227,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $145.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $342.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.31.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

