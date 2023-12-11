Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.1 billion-$43.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.2 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.53.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.13. 3,109,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,152. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,641 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,677. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,908 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 208,333 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Best Buy by 35.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 533,114 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $37,036,000 after acquiring an additional 140,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

