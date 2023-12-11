Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $754.23

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $754.23, but opened at $735.00. Biglari shares last traded at $735.00, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $746.46 and its 200-day moving average is $879.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($195.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

