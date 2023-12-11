Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $34,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 999,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $278,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $2,331,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $240.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.50.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.26.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

