BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 333,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 681,979 shares.The stock last traded at $100.51 and had previously closed at $103.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.46.

BioNTech Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

