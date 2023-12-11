Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 551,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 255,719 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $6.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

