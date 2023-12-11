Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,407,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 8,458,304 shares.The stock last traded at $2.26 and had previously closed at $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $747.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 1,237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

