Bitfarms Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 223% compared to the average daily volume of 4,715 call options.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Bitfarms stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 26,823,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $757.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.34. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
