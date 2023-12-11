Bitfarms Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 223% compared to the average daily volume of 4,715 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bitfarms by 18.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 561,342 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,970,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $2,307,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 26,823,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $757.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.34. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

