BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) EVP Kendra D. Miller Sells 656 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) EVP Kendra D. Miller sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $21,306.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.22. 306,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $748.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.96. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $37.83.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.
