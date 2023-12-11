BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) EVP Kendra D. Miller Sells 656 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) EVP Kendra D. Miller sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $21,306.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.22. 306,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $748.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.96. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $37.83.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $2,552,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 194,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.