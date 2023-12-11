BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) VP Alex Puchner Sells 656 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) VP Alex Puchner sold 656 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $21,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,897. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $748.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CL King dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

View Our Latest Report on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.