BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-3.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.89. 1,742,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,712. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,716,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $137,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,716,236.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after buying an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 44,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

