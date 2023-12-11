BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKCC

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

BKCC opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 56,603 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 383,363 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.9% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 614,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.