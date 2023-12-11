BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,372,382.08 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,372,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,486,183 shares in the company, valued at $342,489,757.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $1,222,123.49.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,563 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $1,790,888.51.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,142 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $976,872.24.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 234,871 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $3,673,382.44.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 342,147 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $5,286,171.15.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $30.90.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 37,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $580,796.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 317,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $4,922,676.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 82,864 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $1,271,962.40.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 189,575 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $2,911,872.00.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 281,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after buying an additional 2,077,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

