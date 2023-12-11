BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.81

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 35707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

