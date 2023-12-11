Blake D. Moret Sells 6,644 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,197. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.71 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.22.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

