bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $3.09. 30,726,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $337.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.98. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

