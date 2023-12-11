bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Raised to $12.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 293.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.21 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,233,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,989. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 327,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in bluebird bio by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 309,690 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

