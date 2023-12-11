Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 392,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 630,967 shares.The stock last traded at $82.55 and had previously closed at $73.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,677.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,539 over the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after buying an additional 156,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $52,229,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Further Reading

