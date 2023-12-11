BMO Capital Markets Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$60.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCE. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.70.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2686298 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
