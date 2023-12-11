BMO Capital Markets Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $335.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $316.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $285.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average of $279.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $481,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 667.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

