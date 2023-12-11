BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Up 1.5 %

ZTS opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $140.76 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.