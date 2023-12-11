Boeing (NYSE:BA) Hits New 1-Year High at $245.78

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $245.78 and last traded at $244.38, with a volume of 797128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.61.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.25. The company has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.