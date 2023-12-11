Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 123.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

