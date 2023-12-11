Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clorox comprises approximately 2.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

