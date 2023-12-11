Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.5% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $162.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

