Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 173.1% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Chevron by 79.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 93,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 78.7% in the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $483,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

CVX stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

