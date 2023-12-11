Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Purchases 1,286 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for about 1.8% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 78.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.