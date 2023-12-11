Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.0% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $157.01 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

