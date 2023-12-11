Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,456 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.82.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,818 shares of company stock valued at $131,230,682 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $600.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $569.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $585.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

