Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.950-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.13.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.1 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.69. The company had a trading volume of 446,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,852,000 after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after acquiring an additional 273,441 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.