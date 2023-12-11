BOS Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 250,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in AT&T by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 140,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 61,612 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 709,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 30,178 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lifted its position in AT&T by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 15,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

