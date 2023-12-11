BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BOS Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 383,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 227,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $145.35 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.31. The company has a market capitalization of $342.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.