BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BOS Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,730 shares of company stock valued at $35,686,991 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $477.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

