BOS Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 64,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.1% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 650,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after buying an additional 130,579 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,927 shares of company stock worth $17,058,271. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $133.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

