Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 394.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BXP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,639. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Compass Point started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

