Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.60

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.25%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

