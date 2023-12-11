Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.60

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bouygues
Bouygues Stock Performance
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.25%.
Bouygues Company Profile
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bouygues
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.