Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

PEP stock opened at $166.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.24. The company has a market cap of $228.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

