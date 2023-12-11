Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:MDT opened at $79.50 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
