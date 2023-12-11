Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $65.24 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $65,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $293,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 24,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

