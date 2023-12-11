Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 783 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 28.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $256.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $469.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $257.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.