Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $50,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Boeing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $243.79 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $244.70. The firm has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

