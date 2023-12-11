BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.420-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. BOX also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,566. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $786,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BOX by 165.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $19,374,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

